Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh in an alleged land-for railways jobs case. “It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favor,” says Sunil Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Biscomaun Patna on CBI raid at his residence. According to media reports, raids are also underway at the residence of MLC Subodh Roy, RJD’s Rajya Sabha MPs Ashfaq Karim and Fayaz Ahmed’s home in Madhubani.Also Read - Video: Bihar Youths Protest in Patna Over Unemployment; Police Lathicharge Agitators, Use Water Cannon

Manoj Jha, an MP from Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party, blamed the BJP for the raids and questioned that timing as a floor test is scheduled in Bihar later in the day. “Useless to say that it’s raid by ED or IT or CBI, it’s a raid by BJP. They work under BJP now, their offices run with BJP script. Today is Floor Test (in Bihar Assembly) & what’s happening here? It has become predictable,” Jha said. Also Read - Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Convoy Attacked, Stones Pelted in Patna

The CBI action comes just hours ahead of the crucial floor test during which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who parted ways with the BJP and formed a government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties, including Congress earlier this month, will prove his majority in the state Assembly today. Also Read - Daily Wager in Bihar's Khagariya Gets Income Tax Notice of Rs 37.5 Lakh

Land-for Job Scam

Lalu Yadav was the officer on special duty (OSD) to then Railway Minister Between 2005 and 2009 during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

CBI registered the FIR on May 18 against Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and two daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, in addition to 12 people who were given jobs in the railway zones of Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur.

The agency has alleged that land measuring about 105,292 square feet in Patna was acquired by Prasad’s family members by making payments to the sellers in cash. The land/immovable assets were acquired through five sale deeds and two gift deeds.

Floor test in Bihar

The newly formed Mahagathbandhan government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will be facing a trust vote on the floor of the Bihar Assembly house today. The vote of confidence comes days after Kumar walked out of the NDA alliance and his party, JD(U), joined hands with Congress and the RJD. On August 10, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the CM for the eighth time, while RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav took oath as his deputy.

Other raids by CBI

Separately, searches were conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation today at multiple locations in Bihar and Ranchi in Jharkhand in its ongoing investigation in connection with illegal mining and extortion. The raids are being conducted after the interrogation of Pankaj Mishra who is MLA representative of CM Hemant Soren.

The locations are linked to one Prem Prakash, who is believed to have strong connections with politicians.Earlier, on July 19, the ED arrested Pankaj Mishra. A Special PMLA Court at Ranchi had remanded him to ED custody till August 1.

Previously, the ED had seized and frozen cash amounting to Rs 13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts, Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash, illegally operated stone crushers and also seized various incriminating documents which it claimed belonged to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav and their associates, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 after searches at 21 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa on July 8.