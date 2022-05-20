Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at 17 properties linked to senior Bihar politician and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with a fresh corruption case against him. According to the sources, quoted by news agency ANI, the CBI has also booked Lalu’s daughter in the case related to ‘land for railway job scam’. Morning visuals showed heavy police presence outside the residence of Lalu Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi in Patna.Also Read - RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Gets Bail Over Fodder Scam Case

According to various media reports, Land was purchases at cheap prices by Lalu Yadav’s family members in lieu of giving jobs in the Railways. Reports also said that the CBI has proof of at least a dozen cases like this till now. The land-for-jobs scam purportedly took place when he was the Railways Minister. After news about the raids became public, the former Bihar CM’s supporters started protesting outside his residence in Patna. Also Read - Lalu Prasad Yadav's Health Deteriorates, Being Shifted to Delhi AIIMS in Air Ambulance

Central Bureau of Investigation registers a fresh case of corruption against RJD Chief Lalu Yadav and his daughter. Raids are underway at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar related to Lalu Yadav: Sources (Visuals from Patna, Bihar) pic.twitter.com/qiil99Lpau — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

The former Bihar chief minister was earlier sentenced to five years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with the fifth fodder scam case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore by Doranda treasury.

Attempt to muzzle a strong voice, says RJD’s Alok Mehta

Reacting to the pan-India CBI raid, RJD leader Alok Mehta said that it is an attempt to muzzle a strong voice and that the probe agencies direction and actions are completely biased.

“It is unfortunate that a person who is ill is being deliberately troubled like this. It is well known who is behind this,”Prabhunath Yadav, brother of RJD chief Lalu Yadav said.