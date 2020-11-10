New Delhi: The counting of votes for Chapra constituency in Bihar’s Saran district that went to polls on November 3, will begin at 8 am today. Early trends are likely to emerge by 9 am and the final result is expected by evening. Also Read - Lalganj Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to begin at 8 am

In the 2015 Bihar assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party's Dr CN Gupta won the seat by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal's Randhir Kumar Singh by a margin of 11,379 votes.

A total of 17 candidates have contested for this seat in the 2020 elections, and the voter turnout was at 50.65%.

While the ruling NDA is making a bid to return to power under CM Nitish Kumar, the exit polls have predicted victory for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.