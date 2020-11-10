Cheria-Bariyarpur Constituency Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for Cheria –Bariyarpur Assembly Constituency which went to polls on November 3 is over and Raj Vanshi Mahto of RJD has won, defeating JD-U’s Kumari Manju Varma. Also Read - Gujarat Bypolls 2020 Result: BJP Sweeps Victory in All 8 Seats | Full List of Winners

Cheria Bariarpur is one of the 243 Bihar Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the Begusarai district. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Cheria Bariarpur constituency was won by Kumari Manju Verma of JD (U), and Anil Kumar Chaudhary of LJP was the runner-up.

The 2020 Bihar election is taking place at a time when the country is undergoing the coronavirus pandemic. Polling, campaigning and all other processes of an election were held according to the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI). In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,45,487 eligible electors, of which 1,29,016 were male, 1,16,127 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

More than 3,700 candidates are in the fray for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

The current government in Bihar is a coalition between the JD(U) and BJP with Nitish Kumar as chief minister and Sushil Kumar Modi as the deputy chief minister.