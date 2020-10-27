Chhath Puja 2020 Latest Update: Keeping in mind the increasing rush to Bihar during the upcoming Chhath Puja 2020, Indian Railways has planned to run special trains to the state to meet the demands. Also Read - Munger: Uproar After Visuals of Police Lathicharge During Durga Idol Immersion Ceremony Emerge, 1 Dead in Firing

An ancient Hindu Vedic festival historically native to the Indian subcontinent, the dates for Chhath Puja are from November 18 to November 21.To manage the increasing rush, Indian Railways has planned around 46 special trains for the purpose. Also Read - Lalitpur to Bhopal Non-Stop: Train Runs For More Than 200 Kms to Rescue 3-year-old Girl, Kidnapper Found to be Minor's Father

On October 13, the Railways had announced that 392 special festival trains will be operated between October 20 and November 30. Also Read - Railway Ticket Scam: IIT Graduate Creates Faster Rail Ticket Booking App Than IRCTC, Arrested For Fraud

Till now, the Railways has started service of more than 300 special express trains for across the country. However, these special festival trains will only be running till November 30 only, keeping the festive season in mind.

Here’s the list of special trains for Chhath Puja 2020: