Chhath Puja 2020 Latest Update: Keeping in mind the increasing rush to Bihar during the upcoming Chhath Puja 2020, Indian Railways has planned to run special trains to the state to meet the demands. Also Read - Munger: Uproar After Visuals of Police Lathicharge During Durga Idol Immersion Ceremony Emerge, 1 Dead in Firing
An ancient Hindu Vedic festival historically native to the Indian subcontinent, the dates for Chhath Puja are from November 18 to November 21.To manage the increasing rush, Indian Railways has planned around 46 special trains for the purpose. Also Read - Lalitpur to Bhopal Non-Stop: Train Runs For More Than 200 Kms to Rescue 3-year-old Girl, Kidnapper Found to be Minor's Father
On October 13, the Railways had announced that 392 special festival trains will be operated between October 20 and November 30. Also Read - Railway Ticket Scam: IIT Graduate Creates Faster Rail Ticket Booking App Than IRCTC, Arrested For Fraud
Till now, the Railways has started service of more than 300 special express trains for across the country. However, these special festival trains will only be running till November 30 only, keeping the festive season in mind.
Here’s the list of special trains for Chhath Puja 2020:
- 04404/04403 Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Super-Fast Special
- 04406/04405 New Delhi-Barauni-New Delhi Super-Fast Special
- 04408/04407 New Delhi-Darbhanga-New Delhi Super-Fast Special
- 04092/04091 New Delhi-Jayanagar-New Delhi Express Special
- 04030/04029 Delhi-Muzaffarpur-Delhi Bi-Weekly Super-Fast Special Expre
- 04410/04409 New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Super-Fast Special Express
- 04412/04411 Delhi Jn-Saharsa – Delhi Jn Bi-weekly Super-Fast Special Express
- 04624/04623 Amritsar-Saharsa-Amritsar Bi-Weekly Super-Fast Special Express
- 02422/02421 Jammu-Ajmer-Jammu-Jammu Super-Fast Express Special (Daily)
- 02237/02238 Varanasi-Jammuutvi-Varanasi Super-Fast Special Train (Daily)
- 04041/04042 Delhi Jn-Dehradun-Delhi Jn Express Special
- 02231/02232 Lucknow-Chandigarh-Lucknow Weekly Super-Fast Express Special Train (Daily)
- 02448/02447 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Super-Fast Special (Daily)
- 04503/04504 Kalka-Shimla-Kalka Express Special (Daily)
- 09717/09718 Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur Special Express (3 days a week)
- 04887/04888 Badmer-Rishikesh-Badmer Special Express (Daily)
- 04519/04520 Delhi Jn-Bathinda-Delhi Jn Special (Daily)
- 02471/02472 Sriganganagar-Delhi Jn-Sriganganagar Special (Daily)
- 09611/09612 Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer Express Special
- 09613/09614 Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer Express Special (2 days a week)
- 02191/02192 Jabalpur-Haridwar-Jabalpur Super-Fast Express Special (weekly)
- 02530/02529 Lucknow-Pataliputra-Lucknow Super-Fast Express Special (5 days a week)
- 02165/02166 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhupar-Lokmanya Tilak SuperFast Express Special (2 days a week)