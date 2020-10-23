Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Friday promised to stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his beliefs until his last breath, said a report. Earlier in the day, Paswan also thanked the prime minister for paying homage to the former’s father Ram Vilas Paswan during his visit to Bihar for election campaign. Also Read - Bihar Election 2020: Rahul Gandhi Blames PM Modi For Migrant Crisis, Tejashwi Yadav Promises 10 Lakh Jobs in First Joint Rally

Taking to Twitter, Paswan said, “Respected Narendra Modi came to Bihar and paid homage to Papa like a true companion. To say that he was with my father till his last breath made me emotional. It is good to see this affection and respect of the Prime Minister towards Papa, as a son. Thank you Prime Minister.” Also Read - From Restoration of Article 370 to Blocking Bihar's Development: PM Modi Lambasts Opposition at First Rally in Sasaram | Key Takeaways

Later, during an interview with NDTV, the LJP leader said, “The PM comes and pays homage to my father, it is a matter of pride for me as a son. The words the PM used – that my father was with him till his last breath – made me emotional. I promise to also stand with PM Modi and his beliefs until my last breath.’ He was speaking on the sidelines of his campaign in Barachatti in Gaya.

Recently, Paswan has continued to stress on his loyalty towards the prime minister and also expressed a desire to form a government with the BJP in Bihar. As per reports, he has even gone to the extent of saying that his party would ensure BJP’s first chief minister in Bihar.