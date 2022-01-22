Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan has demanded the imposition of the President’s rule in Bihar to prevent more deaths consumption of spurious liquor in the state. He said his party has also written to Governor Phagu Chauhan in this regard.Also Read - After Criticism, Bihar Plans Major Changes In Its Liquor Prohibition Law. Here's What New Law Proposes

Bihar, a state with stringent prohibition law against the sale and consumption of alcohol, is frequently witnesses deaths resulting from the consumption of illicit liquor. Bihar's Saran district reported 15 deaths this week in alleged hooch tragedies.

"We have written to the Governor to recommend the President's rule in Bihar in order to stop more deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor," ANI quoted Chirag as saying on Friday.

Nitish Kumar banned the sale of liquor in the state and criminalised its consumption in 2016. The government has been facing criticism over the frequent hooch tragedies and mounting legal cases and huge pendency.

However, the government is now considering relaxing some of the stringent provisions to provide relief for first-time offenders.

The excise and prohibition department has also initiated an exercise to conduct a social audit of the impact of the liquor ban on the lives of women and people in general. The survey will be undertaken by the panchayati raj chair at Chanakya Law University.