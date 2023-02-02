Home

Class 12 Student In Bihar Faints After Finding Himself Around 500 Girls In Exam Centre

A Class 12 student in Bihar reportedly fainted after he entered an examination centre filled with 500 girls.

Mani Shankar, a student of Bihar Sharif's Allama Iqbal College went to take an intermediate examination at Brilliant School. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Class 12 student in Bihar reportedly fainted after he entered an examination centre filled with 500 girls. Mani Shankar, a student of Bihar Sharif’s Allama Iqbal College went to take an intermediate examination at Brilliant School. However, as soon as he realised that he was the lone boy in a room full of 500 girls, he blacked out.

According to Shankar’s aunt, he fainted out of “nervousness”. He developed a fever and was rushed to the hospital.

“He went to the examination centre and saw that the room was full of girls, he became nervous and developed a fever, and he fainted,” Shankar’s aunt told ANI.

The student has been admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment and is currently stable.