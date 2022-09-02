Patna: In an appalling incident, a girl student of class two was raped by a sweeper in the toilet of government school in Bihar’s Begusarai district, reported Dainik Bhaskar. The accused committed the heinous crime after finding the girl alone in the toilet and fled when other students came around. What’s more shocking is that when two female school teachers came to know about the incident, they gave a packet of biscuits to the girl and told her to go home and not tell anything to her parents.Also Read - Masturbating in Public Infers Sexual Intent: Mumbai Court Convicts 60-Year-Old in Child Abuse Case

Also, the victim’s family alleged that when the girl’s father and cousin reached the school with a complaint in this regard, they were beaten up by the husband of one of the female teachers. The incident, dated August 27, came to light five days later following protests and blocking of roads by villagers, according to the Bhaskar report. Also Read - Gurugram Shocker: 52-Year-Old Shot Dead Inside Raymond's Showroom. Disturbing Visuals Emerge

The case is of a middle school in Zero Mile OP area, where the incident happened on Saturday, 27th August. The local public representatives of the village and the school management tried their best to suppress the matter for five days. But the anger of the villagers erupted and on Thursday, September 1, the villagers blocked NH-31 for four hours demanding the arrest of the accused. The police registered an FIR and got the jam cleared by assuring action. Also Read - BPSC Prelims 2022 To Be Held In Old Pattern Way In One-Day And One-Shift Mode. Deets Here

About the incident

According to information received from the victim’s family members, the girl had gone to the toilet on Saturday at the time of mid-day meal. The cleaning worker of the school, upon finding the girl alone, closed the door and raped her. When another girl student of the school came to the toilet, she found the door locked. Hearing loud knocks on the door, the rapist left the girl and ran away. Seeing her friends, the victim started crying loudly.

Accused arrested

As per DB report, the police, who came into action after the demonstration of the villagers, have arrested the accused sanitation worker and the headmaster of the school.