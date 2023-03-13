Home

Class 3 Student Found Dead Inside Patna School; Family Alleges Torture By Teachers

According to the police, the student died by suicide, however, the family alleged that the child was tortured by the teachers.

Class 3 Student Found Dead Inside Patna School: A class three student of the Navodaya Residential School in Patna’s Masaudhi area was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday. According to the police, the student died by suicide, however, the family alleged that the child was tortured by the teachers.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of the death, police said.

“We have taken the statements of students and teachers in this matter. The investigation is currently underway. It, prima facie, looks to be a case of suicide. However, we are waiting for the post-mortem report,” Masaudhi SHO Sanjay Kumar said.

The victim is a native of Rupaspur village under the Dhanarua police station.

