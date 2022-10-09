Patna: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday said that Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is someone who has studied till Class nine but “is aspiring to become CM”. “If your son has studied up to Class nine, he will not even get a job as a peon,” Kishor said in a public address in Bihar. He said that common people are at fate’s mercy. Interestingly, just about two months back, Prashant Kishor had said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will play a major role in running the new formation since Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of the single largest party. It was after Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and decided to form the government with Tejashwi Yadav.Also Read - West Bengal: Section 144 in Ekbalpur Area After Clashes Between Two Groups

"The people will be able to see how he functions in this new government", he had said about Tejashwi, adding that the latest political developments in Bihar are specific to the state as he asserted, "I believe the latest political developments in Bihar are specific to the state. I don't think this is done with the thought of creating an alternate opposition on a national level in the country."