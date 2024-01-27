Home

CM Nitish Kumar Transfers 22 IAS, 45 BAS Officers Ahead Of JDU Legislative Party Meet Today

IPS Sushil Mansingh Khopde, who was posted as the Additional Director General (Operations) of the Special Task Force, has been appointed as ADG (Prohibition).

Patna: Amid political turmoil in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar-led government has transferred 79 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 45 Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) officers in the state. The transferred officers included five district magistrates (DMs) and 17 SPs. According to a notification by the general administration department, Patna DM Chandrasekhar Singh, a 2010-batch IAS officer, has been made special secretary in the chief minister’s secretariat.

According to a notification of the state government, IPS Sushil Mansingh Khopde, who was posted as the Additional Director General (Operations) of the Special Task Force, has been appointed as ADG (Prohibition). IPS Amrit Raj (1998-batch IPS), who was the ADG (Prohibition), has been appointed as the ADG (Operations). IPS officer Deepak Ranjan, who is the current Superintendent of Police of Jehanabad, has been transferred as the commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police, Bodh Gaya.

Ashok Kumar Singh who is the current Superintendent of Police (Araria) has been appointed as the new commandant of Bihar Special Armed Police, Sasaram, the government notification added.

Bhagalpur DM Subrat Kumar Sen (a 2013-batch IAS officer) has been appointed as Muzaffarpur DM. Arvind Kumar Choudhary (1995-batch IAS officer), presently posted as principal secretary (finance), has been given additional charge of principal secretary (rural development department).

Senthil K Kumar (1996-batch IAS officer), principal secretary, the home department, is the new principal secretary of the planning department. Safeena AN (1997-batch IAS officer), principal secretary, the minorities welfare department, has been appointed as a member of, the revenue board.

SP Siwan Shailesh Kumar Sinha has been made commandant (Bihar Special Armed Police, Patna), SP Saharasha Upendra Nath Verma is the new Purnea SP, Amitesh Kumar (SP Khagaria) will take charge as Siwan SP. Similarly, 45 officers of Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) have also been assigned new postings.

On January 23, 29 senior IAS officers were assigned new postings in a major bureaucratic rejig. On January 23, 29 senior IAS officers were assigned new postings in a major bureaucratic rejig. ”Transfers and postings made in the last few days were part of routine exercise,” a senior GAD official said.

Bihar political turmoil

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that CM Nitish Kumar may cross over to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) again, an alliance he left in 2022 to join hands with the opposition and form ‘Mahagathbandhan’.Several NDA leaders including former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi have indicated an alliance breakdown between JD(U)-RJD.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government will not last for long.

“Recently I had said that there would be a change in Bihar after January 20 and the basis of this was Nitish Kumar’s statement. He has said many things against RJD…On this basis, we said that the alliance would not work. Their alliance will not last for long. Nitish Kumar’s dream of becoming PM has been shattered… Therefore, after breaking the alliance, he may contest the Lok Sabha elections independently or join the other alliance,” Manjhi said.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the door can be opened if needed, indicating a possible revival of ties between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -led JDU

