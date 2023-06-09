Home

Coal Mine Caves In During Illegal Mining In Dhanbad: 3 Dead, Several Feared Trapped

The incident happened when hundreds of people came inside a tunnel to extract coal, during which the roof of the mine collapsed.

Dhanbad: At least three people, including a child, died on Friday after a coal mine caved in during illegal mining in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district. Initial reports suggest many people are feared trapped under the debris and rescue operations are underway to save them.

Here’s How it Happened?

The incident happened when hundreds of people came inside a tunnel to extract coal, during which the roof of the mine collapsed.

Soon after receiving the information, the locals rushed to the excavation site and started rescuing people trapped under the debris.

Five People Sustained Serious Injuries

As per latest updates, at least five people sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Police and CISF teams reached the sport and started the investigation.

It should be noted that the illegal mining was being carried out at ATDev Prabha Outsourcing company when the roof caved in and came crashing down, leading to the incident.

Similar Incident in March 2023

In a similar incident in March 2023, at least four people died and others were injured after a coal mine caved in during illegal mining in the Tetulmari police station area of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad. The injured were immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported in BS Mining Outsourcing company’s excavation project in West Modidih colliery at around 6 AM.

The incident was reported when more than a dozen people entered a tunnel to extract coal, during which the roof of the mine collapsed. Locals present on the spot said four persons died on the spot and their bodies were recovered by villagers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.