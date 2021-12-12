New Delhi: In a bid to enhance rural connectivity, Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC) is set to add 570 new buses from state capital Patna to 55 districts of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Of the 570 airconditioned and non- airconditioned buses, at least 250 vehicles would ply from Patna to different routes of Samastipur, Purnia, Sikandra, Jamui, Nawada, Sasaram, Gaya, Tata, Gumla, Deoghar, Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Ballia and other districts, said a report published in Dainik Bhaskar. The buses are proposed to operate under Public-Private- Partnership (PPP) mode.

Meanwhile, the bidding process has been initiated, for which more than 150 private bus operators have submitted their quotations to the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation. Reports claimed that a final agreement is expected between the corporation and the bus owner by December 25 after detailed examination of their quotations and documents.

Total Number of Buses And Their Routes

Samastipur to Patna : A total of 4 buses would operate between Patna and Samastipur.

Darbhanga to Patna – 6 buses would operate between Patna and Darbhanga.

Patna to Purnia -6 buses would ply between Patna and Purnia.

Madhubani to Patna – 10 buses would run between Madhubani and Patna.

Patna to Jamui – 4 buses would run between Patna and Jamui.

Patna to Dehri- 6 buses would operate between Patna and Dehri.

Patna to Sasaram – Commuters would get total 5 buses between Patna and Sasaram.

Gopalganj to Patna – A total of 10 buses would ply between Patna and Gopalganj.

Patna to Aurangabad – 5 buses would operate between Patna and Aurangabad.

Patna to Deoghar : Total 6 buses would run between Patna and Deoghar.

Patna to Varanasi: From Patna, commuters will get total 8 buses to travel to holy city Varanasi.

Patna to Gorakhpur : Total 11 buses would ply between Patna and UP's Gorakhpur.

Deoria to Patna : From UP's Deoria to Patna, BSRTC will run total 7 buses for the convenience of commuters.

Patna to Sikandara – 4 buses from Patna to Sikandara.

Patna to Gumla- 10 buses from Patna to Jhakhand's Gumla.

Patna to Tata – 10 buses to ply between Patna and Tata.

Patna to Ranchi – 10 buses to operate between Patna and Ranchi.

Patna to Hazaribagh – 10 buses from Patna and Hazaribagh.

‘No Arbitrary Fare’

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, a Transport Corporation official said that the fare of buses running on PPP mode will be less than that of private. Not only this, arbitrary fare will not be charged from the passengers. They will be charged as per the rate chart in the buses.

Till now, a total of 750 buses were operating to and from different districts of the state, including capital city Patna. With the addition of these 570 new vehicles, the total number of bus fleet in Bihar will reach appromixately 1320.