Bihar

VIDEO: Clashes In Bihar’s Darbhanga After Stones Hurled At Saraswati Idol Procession,10 Injured; SMS, IM’s Suspended

Clashes erupted between two communities on Friday after stones were pelted at a Hindu procession carrying the idol of Goddess Saraswati for immersion in Bahera area of Darbhanga district of Bihar.

Bihar News: At least 10 people have been injured in clashes that rocked parts of Darbhanga district in Bihar after procession carrying an idol of Hindu Goddess Saraswati for immersion, was allegedly pelted with stones by some persons belonging to another community.

Police said SMS and internet-based instant messaging services via social media networks and messaging apps like WhatsApp, have been barred in the district to prevent the spread of fake news and maintain law and order.

#WATCH | Darbhanga: A clash broke out between two communities after stones were pelted at a procession for Saraswati immersion in the Bahera market on Friday. Darbhanga District Magistrate, SSP and senior officials reached the spot and took the situation under control. (16.02) pic.twitter.com/0MoQ9VVdgT — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

A circular issued by the state’s home department on Saturday suspended the transmission of messages through various social networking sites and instant messaging services in the entire Darbhanga district till 2 pm on February 19, they said.

“Some anti-social elements are using the internet to share objectionable content to spread rumours and disaffection among the public to incite them to commit various offences against communal harmony and cause damage to life and property, besides disturbing peace and tranquility,” the circular stated.

Clashes erupted between two communities on Friday after stones were pelted at a Hindu procession carrying the idol of Goddess Saraswati for immersion. The incident triggered communal tension in the parts of the district, prompting security agencies to take action against the rioters.

Dozens of Hindus have been injured while doing Murti Visarjan in Darbhanga. See how the stones were pelted on the devotees of Saraswati mata. The incident took place while they were going towards ghat. As per the victims, the Stone Pelters had forced them to leave the murti… pic.twitter.com/72COTm7J8m — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_fd) February 16, 2024

A statement issued by Darbhanga police said, “In Darbhanga’s Bahera area, a clash broke out between two groups on Friday during Saraswati idol immersion. People from both sides pelted each other with stones… the incident caused minor injuries to people from both sides. The situation was immediately brought under control.”

#WATCH | Darbhanga: On clash between two communities during Saraswati idol immersion, Darbhanga DM Rajeev Raushan says, "Under Bahera Police Station, during idol immersion, a clash broke out between two communities. The officials reached the stop and took the situation under… https://t.co/P9PVbCmj98 pic.twitter.com/iUR3IPtE10 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

Police have registered an FIR and arrested 40 suspects so far, it said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab more than 150 named as well as unidentified suspects.

A senior police official, on condition of anonymity, said that at least 10 people were injured in the incident.

Minor clashes between two communities were also reported in Bishanpur and Hayaghat police stations areas in Darbhanga on Friday.

A similar incident was also reported from Lodipur area in Bhagalpur district on Friday, another police official said, adding the situation was immediately brought under control.

(With PTI inputs)

