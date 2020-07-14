Bihar Lockdown News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Bihar government on Tuesday announced complete shutdown in the state from July 16 to 31. Also Read - COVID-19 Antibodies May Last Only Few Months After Infection

Taking to Twitter, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said a 15-day lockdown will remain in force at all municipal, district, sub divisional and block headquarters level and that guidelines were being prepared.

"The government has taken a decision to this effect… Corona has neither any vaccine nor any medicine," Modi said in a virtual rally.

The decision to impose total shutdown in Bihar comes as the state witnessed spike in corona cases.

The guidelines issued by the state government stated that during the lockdown, emergency services, trains and flights will continue. Also local fruit and vegetable shops are likely to open once each in morning and evening.

However, public transport services, shopping malls, and religious places like temples, across the state, will remain closed during the total lockdown period.

Moreover, government and private offices and markets will be closed while only essential services will be allowed to continue in the state.

What’s Allowed:

Essential services

Emergency services

Trains

Flights

Fruit and vegetable shops

What’s Not Allowed

Public transport

Shopping malls

Religious places

Apart from Bihar, a number of states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Nagaland, have already announced lockdown till July 31.