Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Latest News: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said it is his last election rally, RJD leader and CM-aspirant Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said the CM is confined to pages of history. He said he is now concerned for Bihar's present and future.

"Nitish Kumar is confined to pages of history and our concerns are for Bihar's present and future. What we had been saying, that CM is tired and unable to take care of the state, he himself announced in rally yesterday – that it's his last election," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Notably, the statement from the RJD leader comes a just a day ahead of the third and final phase of election in the state.

Issuing a statement, he said that there’s no use of voting for someone for whom it’s the last election.

“I’d like to tell people of Bihar that there’s no use of voting for someone for whom it’s the last election, there’ll be no accountability – if Bihar is destroyed for next 5 years who will be held accountable? He is brushing off the responsibility beforehand,” Tejashwi added.

Interestingly, Nitish Kumar’s stunner that the ongoing assembly elections were his last, triggered hectic speculation in the political circles on Friday.

The NDA’s chief ministerial candidate said this while addressing a rally at Dhamdaha in Purnea district. Campaigning for the last of the three-phase election ended on Thursday.

“Today is the last day of campaign. Polling will take place day after tomorrow. This is my last election (ye mera antim chunav hai). All is well that ends well (ant bhala to sab bhala),” said Kumar, his outstretched arms betraying the emotions he concealed behind his smiling face.

The crowds were stunned into silence for a few seconds, after which they erupted in applause for the 69- year-old leader who has ruled the state for nearly 15 years.

However, the ruling Janata Dal (United) categorically dismissed suggestions that Kumar, who also heads the party, had retirement from politics on his mind while stating that the ongoing assembly elections were his “last”.