Congress, RJD ‘Betrayed’ Social Justice; Used Dalits, Downtrodden To Justify ‘Parivarvaad’: PM Modi In Bihar

In a frontal attack on the Congress-RJD combine in Bihar, PM Modi also took a veiled dig at the land-for-jobs scam, pertaining to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being garlanded during the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 21,400 crore in the state, in Aurangabad on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Polls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday launched a blistering assault on the Congress and the RJD in Bihar, accusing the opposition combine of “betraying” social justice and using Dalits and other downtrodden sections of the society as a “shield to justify their ‘parivarvaad’ (dynastic politics) and corruption”

In a frontal attack on the Congress-RJD combine in the state, Modi also took a veiled dig at the land-for-jobs scam, pertaining to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s tenure as the railway minister in the previous UPA government.

Nitish ‘true champion’ of social justice

Addressing public rally in Bihar’s Begusarai, the Prime Minister asserted that his government has worked for the progress of all and is responsible for social upliftment of the deprived classes.

PM Modi hailed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the “true champion of social justice” like the JD(U) president’s mentor Karpoori Thakur who was recently conferred with the Bharat Ratna– the nation’s highest civilian honour– by the BJP-led centre.

Speaking after the launch of development projects worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the PM said: “Earlier, such functions were held at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. We have brought Delhi to Begusarai And of the projects launched today, Rs 30,000 crore are for Bihar.”

‘Abki Baar 400 paar’

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the prime minister also exuded confidence that the NDA, which was running a “double engine” government in Bihar, would sweep the elections across the country.

“The whole country is saying abki baar phir se NDA sarkaar. Abki Baar 400 paar”, said the PM, referring to his claim that the BJP-led coalition would bag more than 400 seats in the 543-strong Lok Sabha.

He also said the people believed in “Modi ki guarantee .. which in itself is the guarantee that the promise will be fulfilled”.

Family-oriented politics marginalised under NDA rule

Earlier, addressing a rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad, PM Modi asserted that “family-oriented” has taken a back seat and is getting marginalized in the state after the BJP-led NDA returned to power in Bihar.

“After the increase in the power of the NDA, family politics in Bihar has started getting marginalized. There is another irony of family politics. Party and chair are inherited from parents, but the work of parents’ governments is mentioned even once you don’t have the courage to do it. This is the condition of family parties. I have heard that even the top leaders of his party are not ready to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar this time,” Modi said in an apparent attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Modi asserted that “Bihar has once again gained the speed of the double-engine government”.

“The state is once again confident and excited. After the NDA regained power in the state, the ‘family-oriented’ politics is at stake.”

Public won’t support dynasties

Taking a dig at former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, he added, “Maa-baap se virasat mein party aur kursi toh mil jaati hai, maa-baap ki sarkaron ke kaam kaaj ka zikra karne ki himmat nahi padti hai (It is easy to inherit power and position from one’s parents, but one doesn’t have the courage to mention the work done by one’s parents).”

“This is the condition of the family-oriented parties. The public is not ready to support them,” added the PM.

“I had said in Parliament that everyone is running away. You must have seen that he does not want to contest the Lok Sabha elections now. These people are searching for Rajya Sabha seats. People are not ready to cooperate . And this is the power of your faith, your enthusiasm and your resolve . Modi has come to thank the people of Bihar for this belief,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

