New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that the latter has done a ‘constructive work which will benefit him’. The jibe was in reference to five RJD MLCs quitting the party earlier today and joining the Chief Minister’s Janata Dal United or JD(U). Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Ahead of Amit Shah's Address, RJD Holds 'Thali Bajao' Protest | Watch

“I congratulate Nitish ji, he has done a constructive work. Although this will be of no good for the people of Bihar, it will benefit him. The Bihar CM was engaged in this work by staying at home for 90 days,” said Tejashwi, referring to the Chief Minister stepping outside his home for the first time in over 80 days earlier this month, after choosing to not step outside his residence due to the COVID-19 lockdown, since March. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish Kumar Expresses Confidence, Says ‘Will Win 200 Seats With NDA’

Notably, earlier today, five MLCs left the RJD and switched over to the JD(U), just days ahead of the Legislative Council polls in Bihar on July 7. The switching over of the five MLAs-identified as Sanjay Prasad, SM Qamar Alam, Radha Charan Seth, Dilip Rai and Ranvijay Singh-also reduced the RJD’s strength in the state Legislative Council to just three.

Also on the day, in yet another setback to the RJD, national vice president Raghuvansh Pratap Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus at AIIMS Patna, resigned from his post, though it is not known if he too will switch over to the JD(U).

Today’s developments also come just months ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election, which are likely to take place in October-November.