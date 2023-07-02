Home

Bihar

Cop Beats Up Youth, Makes Him Lick Spit In Bihar, Disgusting Video Surfaces

The incident is said to have taken place on Friday at Patel Maidan Golambar in Samastipur.

The victim has been identified as Bharat Kumar from Muzaffarpur who was returning home.

Bihar Viral Video: We come across many heartwarming videos that show exceptional gestures of kindness and compassion toward others. But sometimes, we get to see the rather ugly face of people as they treat other people as menial and inferior.

A video that is going viral on social media shows the same situation where a policeman is beating a man and forcing him to lick his own sputum.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The video is shared on Twitter by Samastipur Town @samastipurtown with the caption: “समस्तीपुर पुलिस के Team Hawks का अमानवीय चेहरा, पटेल मैदान गोलंबर पर युवक की बेरहमी से पिटाई कर थूक चटवाया, SP ने तुरंत किया सस्पेंड… @bihar_police @Samastipur_Pol (The inhuman face of Team Hawks of Samastipur Police, mercilessly thrashed a young man at Patel Maidan Golambar and made him lick spit, SP immediately suspended… @bihar_police #Samastipur)”.

The incident is said to have taken place on Friday at Patel Maidan Golambar in Samastipur, Bihar where, according to the reports, a man spit gutkha from a moving bus and a bit of it landed on the uniform of a cop from Team Hawks. Enraged by this, a jawan forcefully pulled the young man off the moving bus near Golambar Stadium and thrashed him brutally before making him lick the gutkha he had spewed on the road.

The victim has been identified as Bharat Kumar from Muzaffarpur who was returning home on a bus when the incident occurred. Samastipur SP Vinay Tiwari acknowledged the incident and stated that the matter came to light through the viral videos that were circulating on social media.

Shocked by the cop’s actions, some onlookers recorded the incident and shared it on social media and it went viral following which Samastipur SP Vinay Tiwari suspended the concerned member of Team Hawks and ordered an investigation into the incident.

