Patna: In a matter of concern for Bihar government, authorities and common people, as many as 37 inmates of Patna’s Beur jail tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Tuesday, reported news agency IANS. According to an official, the tests were carried out in last 24 hours. After the inmates were found positive for the infection, the jail administration isolated them inside the premises and started the process of sanitation.Also Read - Bihar Shocker: Armed Robbers Loot Jewellery Shop In Hajipur, Owner Shot Dead | Video

The security outside the jail has also been strengthened with a large number of police and RAF personnel deployed there. Visitors have been stopped temporarily from coming to jail to meet the inmates. Also Read - Video: Bihar Drugs Inspector Home Raided; Seized Pile Of Cash Covers A Bed As Officials Continue to Count

80 cases in Patna on Monday, positivity rate 1.6 per cent

Apart from Beur jail, 80 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Patna on Monday. In the last one week, Patna saw 531 cases and infection rate rose from 0.5 per cent to 1.6 per cent. Dr Mukul Kumar Singh, in-charge of pandemic cell of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital Patna said that Covid cases are once again increasing in Patna. Four medical staffers of NMCH have also tested positive in the last 24 hours, he added. Also Read - India Reports 17,336 Fresh COVID Cases, Biggest 1-Day Spike In 4 Months; Maharashtra Sees 60% Jump In 24 Hrs

49 Covid cases in other districts in 24 hours

Besides Patna, 11 persons tested positive in Gaya, nine in Bhagalpur, four each in Arwal, Banka, Samastipur, three each in Rohtas and Saharsa, two each in Katihar and Munger and one each in Aurangabad, Bhojpur, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Madhepura, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur.

(With IANS inputs)