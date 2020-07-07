New Delhi: Bihar has registered a steady increase in the number of coronavirus cases recently, which have now reached the doors of the chief minister. Also Read - Music Therapy For Corona Patients in Lucknow Hospital

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's niece has been found to be corona infected. According to sources, she was admitted to Patna AIIMS on Monday after getting infected with the virus.

After this, the Chief Minister's residence has been sanitised. Sources say that all other family members are also being tested for corona infection.

Nitish Kumar, after meeting Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh and his wife who were found to be corona positive, got himself tested and the test report came negative.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the JD(U)-BJP government, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said that there is neither testing nor treatment in Bihar. He targeted the government on the ever-rising virus infections.

He tweeted: “Corona infection has increased exponentially in Bihar and the government has no worries, neither for testing nor for treatment of infected persons. The entire cabinet, administration and government are busy in preparing for elections. The government is also hiding data. If the government does not see through this, the situation may become more explosive by August-September.”