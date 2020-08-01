New Delhi: Bihar’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 50,000 mark after the state registered a record 2,986 new infections on Friday. This latest spike took the state’s overall coronavirus tally to 50,987. Also Read - Bihar Lockdown Extented: Shutdown in State Till August 16, Night Curfew to be Applicable | Read Here

However, on the day, the state also witnessed 1,977 recoveries-its highest in a single day-taking the total number of those discharged thus far to 33,650. This means that the state, despite crossing the 50,000 mark, also has a healthy recovery rate of almost 66% (65.99%). Also Read - Bihar Lockdown News: Shutdown in State From July 16-31, 75 Found COVID Positive at BJP Headquarters in Patna

Also, in the last 24 hours, 13 people lost their lives in Bihar, taking the state’s death toll to 281. The number of active cases here, meanwhile, is over 16,000. Also Read - Bihar Lockdown News: Complete Shutdown Imposed in 2 Districts, Extended in Three; Govt Calls Urgent Meeting Today

Of the 2,986 new cases on Friday, nearly 18% (17.91%) or 535 were from state capital Patna.

Notably, with the number of coronavirus cases in Bihar rising, the state government had extended the lockdown till August 16. Also, during Unlock 3.0, night curfew will continue in the state, though as per the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines for Unlock 3.0, announced on Wednesday, night curfew has been done away with.

The night curfew shall be in effect in Bihar from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Announcing guidelines for Unlock 3.0 on Wednesday, the Centre had also extended lockdown in containment zones till August 31 after which the Bihar government, too, extended the lockdown.