Couple Shot By Attackers Who Stormed Their Home In Bihar Village, Cops Suspect Old Enmity

The incident happened in Dhowghat village on Sunday and the victims, Vishal Singh and his wife Neelam Devi, were rushed to a local hospital.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a couple were shot at by at least six attackers who stormed their house in a village of Bihar’s Jamui district. According to the police, the incident happened in Dhowghat village on Sunday and the victims, Vishal Singh and his wife Neelam Devi, were rushed to a local hospital and later referred to a medical facility in Patna for advanced treatment.

However, the condition of the victims is stated to be critical.

Citing police sources, an India Today report said the incident took place when Vishal Singh had closed his shop in Giddhour Bazaar and was having dinner with his family. The accused arrived at Singh’s house and shot him the through the window, the report said, adding that upon hearing the gunshots, his wife went in to check on her husband and was also shot by the accused men.

As per sources, some of the attackers even scaled the terrace in a bid to break in to Vishal Singh’s house, the report said.

According to the police, preliminary investigations have revealed that an old enmity between the families of the accused and the victim seems be the likely motive behind the incident. Last year, in October, Vishal Singh’s brother, Biltu Singh, had allegedly murdered one of the accused, Priyanshu Kumar’s 5-year-old son, Kun Kun Singh. The killing had triggered a feud between the two families.

Police said they have registered a case in this connection and further investigation is underway, however, no arrests have been made so far.

The incident comes amidst the killing of a local journalist who was shot and killed by assailants at his home in Araria district of Bihar on early Friday morning. The deceased, Vimal Yadav, a journalist working for a local Hindi daily, was gunned down by unidentified assailants at around 5 AM on Friday morning at his residence in Prem Nagar area under Raniganj police station.

As per reports, the motorcycle-borne attackers arrived at the house of Vimal Kumar Yadav and asked him to come out. However, as soon as Yadav stepped out of his house, one of the assailants fired at him. The victim died on the spot.

