New Delhi: The counting of votes for Danapur Assembly Constituency of Bihar will begin shortly. The early trends will emerge by 10 AM. Notably, the Danapur seat went to polls in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections i.e. on November 3.

In 2015 Vidhan Sabha elections in Bihar, Asha Devi from BJP won the seat by a margin of 3.12 % votes. RJD's Raj Kishor Yadav had put up a good fight by securing 40.11% votes but could not win the seat.

In this Bihar elections, Nikhil Anand will be fighting from Danapur seat on BJP's ticket. From RJD, there is Bhai Virendra in the fray. Names of some candidates contesting independently include Kameshwar Kumar, Kush Kumar, Janme Jay Kumar, Javahar Singh, Basant Raw Sathe amongst others.

The election has been a tough one for the ruling NDA as their Chief Minister candidate Nitish Kumar is fighting anti-incumbency. All eyes are now glued on Bihar elections results and it remains to be seen if Nitish Kumar can retain the power or lose the throne to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), helmed by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

The exit polls– conducted on November 7– have given a clear edge to Mahagathbandhan. They are predicted to get 128-180 seats, crossing the magic mark of 122. The ruling NDA is predicted to bag 69-99 seats. Chirag Paswan’s party LJP, which broke away from the NDA coalition in Bihar and decided to go solo, is projected to get 2-8 assembly seats.