Proposed AIIMS-Darbhanga Location Changed; THIS Will Be The New Venue. Details Inside

The proposal to utilise the premises of Ashok Paper Mills which has been defunct for over 40 years now, for the construction of AIIMS, was sent by Darbhanga DM.

Ashok Paper Mill is the new venue for proposed AIIMS in Darbhanga.

Darbhanga AIIMS News: Bihar government has decided to change the location of the proposed AIIMS in Darbhanga. The proposed AIIMS at Darbhanga was supposed to be built at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) campus but owing to the difficulty in allotting the required land, the state government decided to shift its location to the defunct Ashok Paper Mill premises. The land required for the construction of AIIMS is available there and also it is encumbrance-free, RJD’s national general secretary Bhola Yadav said on Thursday.

Why Defunct Ashok Paper Mill? How It Benefits People Of Darbhanga And Nearby Areas

According to the officials of the health department, 150 acres of land are required for the construction of the state’s second AIIMS in Darbhanga, but the DMCH administration could provide only 80 acres of land. The government, in order to allow the requisite land, would need to bulldoze the existing premise of DMCH but the new location will save the prominent medical college of the Mithilanchal region, the officials added.

“The AIIMS, which was to be built on DMCH premises, will now come up on Ashok Paper Mill premises as the land required for its construction was not available there. Hence, the state government has decided to shift its location, barely 10km from the DMCH, and has also transferred 200 acres of land,” RJD’s national general secretary Bhola Yadav told TOI. The decision was taken on Wednesday.

The proposal to utilise the premises of Ashok Paper Mills which has been defunct for over 40 years now, for the construction of AIIMS, was sent by Darbhanga DM. “But, in the event of AIIMS getting shifted to the new location, we could now suitably develop the DMCH. Moreover, it’s a prestigious institute,” Amrit told TOI. Darbhanga DM Rajiv Raushan said the Ashok Paper Mill, shut around 40 years back, has more than 300 acres of land. “I will follow whatever instruction comes from the state government regarding the land transfer,” TOI quoted the DM saying.

Construction Work To Start Soon

RJD leader Bhola Yadav said the construction works of the AIIMS would start very soon. “There is no need for completing the landfilling process at the new location. The construction work will start once the government issues tenders,” Yadav said.

AIIMS-Darbhanga is proposed to be a 750-bed hospital with OPD, IPD, along with an academic block, medical college, nursing college, residential blocks, hostels, guest house and night shelter etc. Its executive director has already been appointed by the ministry. The Union cabinet approved the setting up of the AIIMS-Darbhanga in September 2020 at an estimated cost of Rs1,264 crore, the government informed the Rajya Sabha.