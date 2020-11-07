New Delhi: Soon after the poll of polls predicted a sweeping victory for the Grand Alliance, a number political leaders in the opposition were cheerful about the outcome and said it is big blow to the right wing forces of the country. Also Read - Tejashwi Emerges as Popular CM Choice as Poll of Exit Polls Predicts Win For RJD Alliance in Bihar

Reacting to the exit polls results of the Bihar Assemby election, the Communist Party of India (CPI) said the imminent defeat of President Donald Trump in US election is ‘definite blow’ to right-wing forces and their policies, this would be replicated in Bihar assembly polls.” Also Read - Tejaswi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan Storming to Power in Bihar With 180 Seats: Today's Chanakya Exit Poll

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Saad Sherwani spoke to Times Now and said, “We have to realise that in the last 6-7 years, BJP did not perform well in all those states where it had the incumbent government.” Also Read - Exit Poll Results 2020: Republic-Jan Ki Baat Poll Projects Tejashwi Yadav's RJD to be Single Largest Party in Bihar

Moreover, SP spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari said, “BJP goes to every election with ‘vote for Modi’ chant. When they lose an election it should be counted as ‘vote against Modi.”

However, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari downplayed the exit poll results and said it is not correct always. “I think these exit polls results will turn out to be incorrect and the NDA will form Govt in Bihar,” he said.

As per the Poll of Polls, the Grand Alliance was projected to win 134 seats in the next Bihar Assembly while the NDA is set to finish runner-up with 101 seats to its name. However, the LJP is likely to secure two seats and others remaining six seats.

The Election Commission on Saturday said the voter turnout in the third and final phase of Bihar elections was recorded at 57.58 per cent, more than the polling percentage witnessed in the previous two rounds.

The provisional turnout in the third phase of polling on 78 seats spread in 15 districts is 57.58 per cent, according to poll panel data updated till 8 PM.

According to Election Commission figures, the final voter turnout in the first phase of polling held on October 28 was 55.68 per cent, while it was 55.70 per cent in the second phase of polls held on November 3.