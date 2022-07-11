Deoghar Airport Inauguration: People of Deoghar, Jharkhand will wake up to a new dawn as the much-awaited Baba Baidyanath Dham international airport, built at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crores will be thrown open to the public on July 12, Tuesday. The airport won’t come as a boon only for the devotees and pilgrims who visit Baidhyanath Dham darshan (one of the twelve jyotirlingas) but would also help people from the North-Eastern side of Jharkhand and South-Eastern districts of Bihar such as Jamui, Banka, Dumka, Godda, Giridih and Deoghar. The airport was a long demand for locals as currently there are only 2 main airports serving the two states—Bihar and Jharkhand. People have to travel almost 8 to 10 hours by road to reach Deoghar from Patna or Ranchi.Also Read - A Million Dreams Take Off: IndiGo Trial Flight Safely Lands At Deoghar Airport In Massive News For Bihar-Jharkhand | Video

Spread over 654 acres, the airport has been primarily developed to serve the region (North-Eastern part of Jharkhand) and some districts of Bihar. This will be the second international airport in Jharkhand after the Birsa Munda International Airport, Ranchi.

Deoghar International Airport: All You Need to Know

The airport can handle 200 passengers per hour.

The design of the terminal building is inspired from the Baidyanath Temple’s structure, and there are murals and paintings of Adivasi art, handicrafts and local tourist sites inside the airport.

Airbus A-320 & A-321 can land on a runway, which is 2,500 meters (8,200 ft) long and 45 m (148 ft) wide.

It will have four parking bases for A-320 & A-321 and six check-in counters, a departure conveyor, and two arrival conveyor belts.

X-rays, security equipment, and CCTVs have also been installed inside the terminal.

The airport has installed solar energy and water harvesting system as sustainability measures.

With its strategic location, the airport will provide air connectivity to people from Dumka, Gonda, Banka, and the neighboring state of Bihar.

Deoghar International Airport: Key Things to Know

Deoghar airport flight booking commenced from July 2, 2022.

The first IndiGo flight will land on July 12 from Kolkata at 11.55 AM and take off for Kolkata at 16.00 PM.

Deoghar airport code: DGH.

Deoghar airport flight schedules: Air India and budget carrier airlines will offer flight from all major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Deoghar International Airport: Inside Pictures

How Deoghar International Airport Will Boost Tourism/Economy?

The airport is expected to boost religious tourism in the state. Deoghar Airport will give impetus to tourism and generate employment as a large part of the local population depends on tourism for their livelihood. Moreover, Deoghar Airport will surely deliver a boom to retail markets of this place because the products of this region will now reach the international market in the future.

The overall economic development of the region is also expected to improve with the inauguration of this airport. People residing in least developed regions of Bihar and Jharkhand like Banka, Dumka, Giridih, Jasidih and Jamui will also be benefitted as it will create job opportunities for them.

Additionally, it will enhance the health and economy of the place as the doctors who were unable to reach Deoghar, will now be able to visit this place after the functioning of the airport.