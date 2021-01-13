New Delhi: In yet another horrifying incident, a 15-year-old deaf and dumb girl was on Tuesday night allegedly gangraped in Bihar’s Madhubani district. Investigating the matter, police said that the girl’s eyes were damaged with a sharp object so that she couldn’t identify the perpetrators. Also Read - Horrifying! Minor Girl Gangraped, Burnt Alive by 4 Absconding Men in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Doctors who are treating the girl revealed that both her eyes of the victim were damaged but it is yet to be ascertained whether she has completely lost her eyesight.

After the matter came to limelight, police have arrested three accused in connection with the incident that took place in Kauwaha Barhi village in Harlakhi police station area on Tuesday.

Giving further details, Superintendent of Police Satya Prakash said that the horrifying incident took place when the 15-year-old had taken her goats for grazing.

Moreover, village head Ram Ekbal Mandal said the girl had taken her goats for grazing to a field outside the village with some other children. However, one of the children informed the girl’s family about the incident and they found her lying unconscious in a barren field in neighbouring Manoharpur village.

Soon after the incident, the girl was taken to a nearby Umgaon community health centre, where doctors referred her to Madhubani Sadar Hospital as her condition was critical.

Earlier in the day, another such incident was reported in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district where a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire by four men at her residence. The incident came to limelight on Wednesday after the victim’s father informed the police accusing four men who are still on the run.

In this regard, an FIR has been registered by the Muzaffarpur police based on the father’s complaint and the police have initiated the investigation.