Siwan: In a truly bizarre incident, a train driver stopped the carriage mid-way to have tea in Siwan district of Bihar. On Friday morning, the loco pilot of 11123 Down Jhansi Express stopped the train at 91A Siswan Dhala for having tea, reported Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar. Assistant loco pilot of the train brought tea from the shop located near Dhala, then boarded the engine following which the train moved forward. The passengers were, least to say, surprised to see this.Also Read - Mending Fences? Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends Iftar party at Rabri Devi’s Residence

The train, Jhansi or Gwalior Mail Express reached Siwan station around 5.27 am when the assistant loco pilot of the train got down and went to the tea shop located at Siswan Dhala. By then, it was time for the train to depart. The train left from Siwan station at 5.30 am. The loco pilot knew in advance that the assistant loco pilot was on Dhala, so he brought the train at Dhala in slow motion and then stopped it. Also Read - More Than 2 Dozen Students Admitted To Hospital After Consuming 'De-Worming' Tablets In Bihar’s Munger

The assistant loco pilot went to the engine of the train with a cup of tea in both hands and gave it to the first driver. Then he got on the engine himself and the train moved forward. So the train left from Siwan station without an assistant loco pilot, showing a great deal of carelessness. Also Read - Not Just Students, School Principals in Bihar Will Also Have Mid-day Meals to Check Food Quality

Meanwhile, Siwan station superintendent Anant Kumar has sent a report to the station director on the matter, citing negligence of the loco pilot. A photo has also been sent as evidence of loco pilot’s carelessness in the report, Dainik Bhaskar added.