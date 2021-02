Patna: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5, occurred 20 km north-west of Nalanda, Bihar at 9.23 PM tonight, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). Tremors were felt across entire Bihar, including Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur. Also Read - Earthquake of 4.1 Magnitude Hits Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island