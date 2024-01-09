Home

ED Files Chargesheet Against Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family In Land-for-jobs Case

The court has listed the matter to be heard on January 16.

The complaint has been filed before a special PMLA court in Delhi. (File)

Land-for-jobs Case: The first chargesheet in the “railways land-for-jobs” linked money laundering case naming former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her MP daughter Misa Bharti among others has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, said the official sources. Also named in the charge sheet are Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s other daughter Hema Yadav (40), an alleged “close associate” of the Yadav family Amit Katyal (49), railway employee and alleged beneficiary Hridayanand Chaudhary, two firms AK Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., and AB Exports Pvt. Ltd., through their common director Shariqul Bari.

The complaint against the seven accused has been filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi. The court has listed the matter to be heard on January 16, said the sources.

The ED arrested Amit Katyal in this case in November last year while Lalu Prasad Yadav was summoned by the agency but is yet to depose. However, his son and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has deposed once before the agency and has been asked to appear again before it.

Rabri Devi (68), RJD Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti (47), and two other daughters of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, have been questioned in this case by the ED.

The alleged railways land-for-jobs scam dates back to the time when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were appointed to Group “D” positions in various zones of the Indian Railways, and in lieu, these people transferred their land to the family members of the then railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and a linked company named AK Infosystems Private Limited which is allegedly a “beneficiary company” in the case and its registered address in south Delhi’s New Friends Colony was being used by Tejashwi Yadav, the ED had said earlier.

The ED has said that Amit Katyal has been a director of this company.

As for AB Exports Pvt Ltd, it is allegedly a “shell” or fake company owned by Tejashwi Yadav and Chanda Yadav and its registered address is also south Delhi’s New Friends Colony.

The ED alleged Rabri Devi and Hema Yadav sold four land parcels “illegally” acquired from appointees in the Railways to Meridian Construction India Ltd., a company related to Syed Abu Dojana, a former RJD MLA, and the “proceeds of crime” so obtained by Rabri Devi and Hema Yadav were further transferred through a maze of transactions to AB Exports Pvt Ltd and Bhagirathi Tubes respectively.

The ED earlier claimed that Rabri Devi and Hema Yadav sold these land parcels for Rs 3.5 crore against the acquisition cost of Rs 7.5 lakh, thus deriving huge gains.

ED, in the charge sheet, has requested the court to prosecute the accused for the offence of money laundering and sought confiscation of assets attached by it in this case earlier.

The money laundering case, filed under the criminal sections of the PMLA, stems from a complaint lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI has filed a charge sheet in this case earlier.

Assets worth more than Rs 6 crore belonging to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and linked companies were attached by the ED last year as part of this investigation.

(With PTI inputs)

