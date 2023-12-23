Home

ED Summons Tejashwi Yadav For Questioning In Land-For-Jobs Scam, Asked To Appear On Jan 5

The alleged scam pertains to the period when his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadavwas the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday issued a fresh summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a railway land-for-jobs scam case, asking him to appear on January 5. The alleged scam pertains to the period when his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadavwas the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

He was earlier called to appear on December 22 but the 34-year-old skipped the summons. He had called the ED notice a routine affair.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo’s family or associates, according to officials.

The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022 against Lalu Yadav and 15 others including his wife, two daughters, and unidentified public servants and private persons.

The CBI had filed the first charge sheet in the case in October last year against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and others. It was related to appointments made in the Mumbai-headquartered Central Zone of the railways.

