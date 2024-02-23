Home

Bihar

‘Electricity Will NOT Be Given For Free’, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Big Statement In State Assembly

While addressing the Bihar Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that in his state, electricity will not be given for free. Here's what the leader said...

Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Bihar has been in the news for quite some time and it all started when Nitish Kumar, the current CM of Bihar from BJP, resigned from the post of Chief Minister from JD(U) and broke the JD(U)-Congress Mahagathbandhan. The political leader joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and faced a lot of criticism from the different political leaders. After he shifted to BJP, he again took oath as the Bihar CM and also passed the Floor Test agains Tejwashwi Singh Yadav. In a latest news development, Nitish Kumar has garnered a lot of attention with his statement in the Bihar Assembly; in his address, he has said that in Bihar, ‘electricity will not be given for free’. Know in detail, what the Bihar CM said…

‘Electricity Will Not Be Given For Free’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

As mentioned earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed the Bihar Assembly where he gave a big statement regarding the electricity tariff in the state. Nitish Kumar said that since electricity is already at a very low price, it will not be given for free; the CM has also accused other state governments of just announcing free electricity but not giving it. In his words, “…I have been saying since the beginning that it will not be given for free. We provide it at a very low price. In some states, they announce that they will provide it for free but we never said that…”

#WATCH | Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses the Bihar Assembly on electricity tariff. He says, “…I have been saying since the beginning that it will not be given for free. We provide it at a very low price. In some states, they announce that they will provide it for… pic.twitter.com/tzKo02oFOl — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

Tejashwi Yadav On Nitish Kumar Breaking Mahagathbandhan

In another news, recently, on being questioned about Nitish Kumar’s moving to BJP by breaking the JD(U)-Congress Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi Yadav said that he always considered Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to be a father figure. He further added that he wonders what forced Kumar to ditch the Mahagathbandhan’ and return to the BJP-led NDA. Taking part in the debate on the confidence motion moved by the Kumar-led NDA government in the assembly, Yadav also taunted his ex-boss for having been sworn in “for a record ninth time, and also for the third time within a five-year term, something which has no precedent”.

“I always considered Nitish Kumar as ‘Dashrath’ (character from the epic Ramayan’). I don’t know what reasons forced him to ditch the Mahagathbandhan’,” the former deputy CM said. Yadav, who had been restrained ever since the upheaval a fortnight ago when Kumar made a return to the NDA fold, vented spleen on the floor of the state assembly.

