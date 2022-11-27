Mobile Tower Worth Lakhs Stolen In Bihar

The theft was discovered on Saturday by company officials who were on the scene to inspect a malfunctioning tower.

Only the base remains

Mobile Tower Stolen: Pretending to be mobile company officials, thieves stole an entire mobile tower worth Rs19 lakh in Bihar’s Patna. The owner of the land where the tower was installed said that the tower was installed about 15-16 years ago. He added the culprits told them the agreement had finished and they took it. As per reports, the thieves took 2-3 days to dismantle it, after which they loaded it on a truck, and drove away.

According to media reports, the incident occurred at Patna’s Gardnibagh police station’s Yarpur Rajputana area.

According to a complaint filed at the Gardnibagh police station, a gang of about 25 thieves armed with tools and gas cutters arrived on the scene to dismantle the tower. A search is underway to track them down.