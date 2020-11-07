Bihar Exit Poll 2020: All eyes are set on exit polls as the polling for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections will conclude this evening at 4 PM. The embargo on exit polls will be lifted at 6.30 pm, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed a complete ban on post-poll prediction telecast during the Vidhan Sabha elections in Bihar and by-elections to 54 Assembly seats across 10 states. Also Read - Bihar Phase 3 Polling LIVE Updates: Voting Underway in 78 Assembly Seats, 7.69% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM

Once the polling will conclude, various national news channels will release their predictions about the winner based on exit polls. The post-poll survey is based on responses of people who have exercised their franchise.

How exit polls are conducted?

A post-voting poll conducted soon after a voter walks out after casting his/her vote is known as an exit poll. It aims at predicting the result based on the information collected from voters. They are conducted by a number of organizations. Sampling is the basic step to predict exit polls.

Exit polls vs opinion polls

While the Axis APM predicted 169-183 seats for the Grand Alliance and 58-70 for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Today’s Chanakya had given a 2/3rd majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA with 144-166 seats. The agency later issued an apology saying, “We sincerely apologise to all our friends and well-wishers for not able to predict Bihar. Congratulations to the winning alliance.”

Besides, NDTV and the India Today-Cicero had also predicted an absolute majority for the NDA.

What actually happened on the result day?

The much-maligned Lalu Prasad’s RJD had emerged as the single biggest party by bagging 80 seats followed closely by Nitish Kumar’s JD-U with 71 seats. The Congress had grabbed 27 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s three allies — the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) — together bagged only six seats while the saffron party had won just 53 seats.