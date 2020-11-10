New Delhi: The Fatuha Assembly Constituency went to polls in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 3. It is one of the 243 Bihar Legislative Assembly Constituencies that is located in Patna district and comes under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. The key candidate from this constituency are sitting RJD MLA Ramanand Yadav and BJP’s Satyendra Kumar Singh. The results for voting in Fatuha Assembly Constituency will be declared today. Also Read - Kadwa Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Dr. Rama Nand Yadav won Fatuha constituency seat with a margin of 19.9% securing 87792 votes against Congress candidate Aquil Haider. In the 2015 assembly elections, voter turnout was 60.12%.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 266075 electorates and 281 polling stations in this constituency.

