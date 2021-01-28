Patna: In a gory incident reported from Bihar’s Patna, a woman killed her 55-year-old mother-in-law by stabbing her in the head and gouging out her eyes after being fed up of her constant taunts. According to a report by India Today, the incident took place in Parsa Bazaar village on Tuesday morning when 33-year-old Lalita Devi killed her mother-in-law Dharmashila Devi by stabbing her multiple times in the head. Also Read - Shocking: Italian Doctor Accused of Murdering 2 Elderly Covid Patients to 'Free up Beds' For Others, Arrested

Not only that, she also gouged out one eye and later tried to kill herself by attempting self-immolation. However, villagers who came to know of the incident tried to stop her midway, but she still ended up suffering 40% burns. She is now undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

According to local reports, the relationship between the two women was a strained one, and the daughter-in-law was continuously being subjected to relentless taunts and jibes from her mother-in-law. The main point of contention was that Lalitha Devi was not able to conceive because of which she was facing regular taunts. Fed up of the harsh words on a daily basis, Lalitha took the drastic step and murdered her.

The deceased’s husband Ram Kumar who not present at the time of the incident, has lodged an FIR against his daughter-in-law. The police also recovered a blood-stained knife and the eye from the crime scene.