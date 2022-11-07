Fire Breaks Out at Indian Oil Depot in Bihar’s Sipara; 11 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Fire breaks out at Indian Oil Depot in Sipara, at least 11 fire tenders on spot

Fire breaks out at Indian Oil Depot in Sipara

Patna: Major fire breaks out at Indian Oil Depot in Bihar’s Sipara. According to news agency ANI, at least 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Patna, Bihar | Fire breaks out at Indian Oil Depot in Sipara, at least 11 fire tenders on spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/cU1Sdbf36c — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

The State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force teams have also reached along with senior police and administrative officials of the district amid reports of the fire. Special technicians of Indian Oil Corporation have also reached.

At present, the supply in the pipeline has been stopped. The relief work is underway.

(Details Awaited)