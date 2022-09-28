Patna: Attaining first government job in 75 years of Independence in a remote village in Bihar has become a source of great celebration. A 25-year-old man managed to get a government job as a teacher in a local primary school at Sohagpur village in Muzaffarpur’s Katra block which is a rare achievement for the residents of the village, considering none have been able to secure a job since Independence.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission DA Hike LIVE: Centre May Announce 4% Allowance Bonanza For Govt Employees Shortly

Appointed as a schoolteacher in a local primary school located in Muzaffarpur district of the state, Rakesh Kumar, was on cloud nine after getting the job. "None from my village was able to get any government job in the past 75 years but I wanted to break this record and change the image of my village. Thank God, I have done this, finally," Rakesh told Times of India.

The villagers came to know about his job only after he reached his village a couple of days back after completing the joining formalities. Breaking into wild celebration, the villagers distributed sweets and smearing gulal on one another's faces and greeted the youth, who had broken the traditional belief that the government jobs are "out of bounds" for residents of this village, a home to 2,000 people.

Rakesh encountered a major tragedy on his way to a big dream when he lost his father Ram Lal Chaudhary at the age of 19 in 2016, leaving him in a deep financial crisis. Short of any options, he began teaching local children to support his education and continued focusing his attention on studies and eventually achieved what he wanted.

He said he faced severe difficulties in his life but none from the village helped him in distress. “My only dream was to somehow get a government job and that urge forced me to work hard,” says Rakesh, wearing a long vermillion mark on his forehead and local villagers shouting with joy.

Local villagers said they were very happy and hoped this will inspire the young generation to get government jobs. “It’s a matter of great pleasure for all of us that someone from this village of 2000 population has got a government job after Independence. This will inspire the new generation to go for government jobs and change the image of the village,” remarked local villager Sanjeet Kumar.