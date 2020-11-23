The Five day session of newly constituted Bihar Legislative Assembly will begin from today. The session will continue till November 27. The newly elected MLAs would be administered oath by pro-tem speaker Jeetan Ram Manjhi on November 23 and 24. Also Read - Local Cops Be Kept Away From West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan would address the joint sitting of both Houses of Bihar legislature on November 26 while on last day of the session on November 27, there would be debate on thanks motion to Governor for his address to joint sitting of both Houses of Legislature. The Government would give its reply on the debate same day. Also Read - Fake News, Will Never Join BJP: TMC MP Sougata Roy Amid Speculation

The election of the speaker of the new speaker would be held on November 25. Bihar Legislative Council would have only two settings on November 26 and 27. Also Read - Party Flags, Loud Cheers as Amit Shah Walks on Chennai Street Amid Strained Ties With TN Govt

PRECAUTIONS: