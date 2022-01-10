Patna: A group of nine-masked men decamped with nearly Rs 12 lakhs in cash and other valuable items from the office of Instakart, a delivery station of e-commerce giant Flipkart in Patna’s Digha Ashiana Road around 8 pm on Sunday. As per reports, the miscreants all in the age group of 25 to 30 years entered the Flipkart delivery center and pointed a gun at the employees when they were sitting in the office counting cash collected during the day. Three criminals entered with pistols, while six stood at the gate with their weapons. All wereAlso Read - Delhi Govt To Ask E-Com Companies, Delivery Partners, Cab Aggregators To Completely Switch To EVs

Local media reports further stated that the miscreants even damaged the CCTV camera installed in the center and fled on their bikes after taking the cash and goods. The incident reportedly happened when half the shutter of the center was down and the employees were busy with reconciliation of cash collection like every night.

On receiving information about the loot, the local police reached the spot and now a search is on to nab the criminals. Police of Digha, Rajiv Nagar, Buddha Colony, and other police stations reached. City SP Ambareesh Rahul and ASP (Law and Order) also reached the spot and started an investigation.

As soon as the miscreants entered the Flipkart warehouse, they pointed pistols at the three employees. When a worker protested, the criminals standing outside also came inside. The injured employee named Pankaj who was hit with the back of a gun is currently undergoing treatment.

Flipkart’s Delivery center has been the target of criminals time and again. Even in May last year, around Rs 17 lakh was looted from Flipkart Shopping Center located in Hansrajpur under Ekma police station area of ​​Saran. On June 14, 2021, Rs 10 lakh were robbed on the strength of a pistol from the godown office of Flipkart located in Gola Bazar, Sonpur. On September 23, 2021, miscreants targeted pick-up center at Janipur border of Phulwari Sharif and looted Rs 15 lakh. And, on October 15, 2021, criminals looted around Rs 16 lakh from the office of Instakart Service Private Limited in Kawaiya police station area of ​​Lakhisarai.