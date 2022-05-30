Motihari/Patna: Bihar’s two districts are reeling under flood-like situation and monsoon is not even here yet. Due to the incessant rains in Nepal, the Bagmati and Lalbakeya rivers have come in spate. Nearly four to five feet of water has climbed on the road leading to Sheohar near Devapur village of Patahi block area, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. The road connectivity between Motihari and Sheohar districts has been completely disrupted, forcing people going from Motihari to Sheohar to travel by boat from Devapur of Motihari to Belwa village of Sheohar.Also Read - Meet Goldman of Bihar Who Wears Jewellery Worth Rs 1.75 Crore Weighing Almost Two Kg

According to the DB report, the water level in the two rivers suddenly increased late Sunday evening. It is expected that soon water will start entering the surrounding villages. Small and big vehicles going to Belwa of Sheohar via Motihari are being operated via Jihuli, Gonahi village of the block area. However, one has to cover a greater distance of about 20 kms while taking this road.

If the water level keeps increasing in the same manner, it will soon enter the houses of half a dozen panchayats of the area, the report added. Commenting upon the matter, Block Development Officer (BDO) Ritu Ranjan Kumar said that information has been received about sudden increase in water in the Bagmati river and boats have been arranged in the area.

Every year, several districts of Bihar go through hell during monsoons due to the floods caused by rains in Nepal leading to turmoil and displacement of thousands of residents in the state.