New Delhi: In a big relief to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted him bail in the fifth and last fodder scam case, which pertains to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda treasury. Earlier in February, a special CBI court had awarded 5-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh fine on the former Bihar Chief Minister in connection with the case.

Speaking to reporters, Prabhat Kumar, counsel of Lalu Prasad said that the RJD chief has been granted bail on the uniform yardstick of half custody and health issues. "He will have to deposit Rs 1 lakh surety amount and Rs 10 lakh as fine".

"We had pleaded that he has served half of his five-year sentence in this case. Against the sentence of 30 months, our client has already served 42 months in jail in this case. Though the CBI opposed the bail petition, the court has granted bail," India Today quoted Prabhat Kumar, the counsel of Lalu Prasad as saying.

The court had held the RJD leader guilty in the case, after which he was taken into custody. Besides Prasad, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius, and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr. K M Prasad were also named as the main accused.

The fodder scam came to light after reports of some government employees submitting false expense reports surfaced in 1996. Crores of rupees were siphoned off from Doranda’s treasury and frivolous expense sheets were submitted without verification. The scandal had resulted in Lalu Yadav’s resignation as the Bihar Chief Minister.