Bihar: A former MLA from Bihar, Surendra Sharma, was apprehended for hiring contract killers to get his own daughter killed. He was, reportedly angered at the fact that his daughter married a man from another caste. So far, about four people have been arrested in the case. Sharma was apprehended on Sunday after the hitmen, whom he had paid Rs 20 lakh for the "honour killing", spilled the beans, said Patna City (East) Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar.

Bihar Police yesterday arrested former MLA Surendra Sharma for hiring contract killers to kill his own daughter for marrying a man of another caste A total of four people arrested. A country-made pistol, one magazine, 9 live cartridges and a bike have been recovered, police said pic.twitter.com/yXsV9NJO0T — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

"An attempt was made on his daughter's life on the night intervening July 1 and 2. The woman, who lives in Shri Krishnapuri police station area, lodged a police complaint that she had been fired at by unidentified persons, who sped away on a motorcycle after missing the target," SP Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

The police was able recover three country-made pistols, several rounds of ammunitions and a motorcycle without a number plate from the possession of the gang members who were hired to kill MLA’s daughter.

Leader of the gang of hired contract killers, Abhishek, was taken in custody with two of his other associates involved.

Sharma had contested earlier as Independent and is not known to have any affiliations with any party so far. Nonetheless, he does checks to have have criminal background. As per information revealed by Abhishek, Sharm has also served for a single term in legislative assembly, in 1990s, from Saran district.