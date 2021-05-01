New Delhi: In shocking news, former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, 53, who was serving jail term, died of COVID-19 at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in the national capital on Saturday, the Delhi Prisons Department said. Shahabuddin was admitted to the hospital on April 20. Also Read - Reports of Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's Death Fake: DDU Hospital

Speaking to news agency PTI, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, "Information has been received from DDU Hospital about the death of Shahabuddin, an inmate of Delhi Prisons. He was suffering from COVID-19."

Prison officials said Shahabuddin was admitted to the ICU two-three days ago. The former Siwan MP was lodged in high-security jail number 2 at Tihar, they said.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court had directed the AAP government and prison authorities to ensure proper medical supervision and care of Shahabuddin.

The former Rashtriya Janata Dal leader was shifted to Tihar from Siwan jail following a Supreme Court order on February 15, 2018. On December 9, 2015, a special judge in Bihar’s Siwan convicted Shahabuddin and his associates in a 2004 double murder case and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Two brothers, Satish and Girish Roshan, were murdered in August 2004 in Siwan for allegedly refusing to pay extortion money.

Shahabuddin was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1990 and 1995 from the Ziradei constituency. However, he was disqualified from contesting elections following his conviction in the Chote Lal Gupta kidnapping and disappearance case.

In the meantime, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoled the demise of Shahabuddin. “He was an MLA and MP from Siwan for a very long time. “The CM says prayed for his soul to rest in peace.” Bihar Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav also issued a joint statement condoling the former party leader’s death. The untimely death of Shahabuddin has left the RJD family shattered, they said.