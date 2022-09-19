New Delhi: A week after four persons were arrested in connection with Begusarai mass shooting incident, two separate incidents of firing were reported in Bihar’s Hajipur and state capital Patna. In the first incident, a fight erupted between the students of Ambedkar hostel in Patna University and locals. Soon, the fight turned ugly and as several rounds of bullets were fired from both sides and stones were pelted, leaving at least six people injured. Police have registered FIR from both sides.Also Read - Begusarai Firing: Seems To Be A Conspiracy As People Of Most Backward Caste Were Targeted, Says Nitish Kumar

The second shooting incident took place in Hajipur where bike-borne assailants resorted to indiscriminate firing on a road. The police reached the spot after receiving information, however the accused fled. Also Read - Bihar Government Removes Patna ADM Who Beat Up Protesting Teaching Job Aspirant | Video Inside

“We received information that someone on a motorcycle opened fire. We came to the spot and saw bullet shells. We’re checking if their intention was to fire upon a target or randomly. Probe is on and CCTVs are being checked,” CNN-News 18 quoted Shailendra Kumar, SHO city police station as saying. Also Read - Nitish Kumar Suffers Blow In Daman And Diu As 15 JD(U) Panchayat Members Join BJP

Begusarai Mass Shooting

On September 13, four bikers opened fire indiscriminately across the district, leaving one person dead and 11 injured.

Two assailants opened fire at Godhna village under Bachwara police station at 5.30 p.m., injuring a person named Nitish Kumar. Then the attackers went on Begusarai-Muzaffarpur NH 28 and fired at Ayodhya Chowk falling under Teghra police station, where Dipak Kumar, a native of Raghunandpur village, was injured.

When the first incident took place at Godhana village, local residents believed that the crime took place due to personnel enmity but when second incident took place quickly, the local residents then realized that the accused might be psycho killers who are intentionally targeting innocent civilians in a 26/11 Mumbai attack style.