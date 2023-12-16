Home

Bihar

Row Erupts As Full Form Of INDIA Bloc Asked In Bihar Recruitment Exam; BJP Targets CM Nitish

A multiple-choice question paper set by the Bihar Public Service Commission for a recently-held teachers' recruitment exam asked candidates to pick the correct full form of the INDIA bloc.

Bihar News: A controversy erupted after a recruitment exam conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) asked aspirants to name the full form of the INDIA Opposition bloc. A multiple-choice question paper set by the BPSC for a recently-held teachers’ recruitment exam in the state posed a question, asking candidates to pick the correct full form of the INDIA bloc.

After the incident came to light, opposition BJP lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led dispensation for posing such a question in the exam with saffron party spokesperson Arvind Singh calling the Opposition alliance “a group of thugs.”

According to reports, the question was posed in the General Studies question paper in Phase II of teachers’ recruitment examination on Friday. The test is being conducted by the BPSC.

“What is the full form of INDIA, a recently formed alliance of opposition political parties?” the question read, asking candidates to pick from a list of four given choices.

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal- United JD(U) is one of the member of the opposition alliance.

Meanwhile, the Congress has tried to distance itself from the controversy surrounding the exam but said it was “alright” to pose such question to test the general knowledge of candidates.

“BPSC sets the question papers on their own accord. There’s no involvement of the state government or any political group which influences how and what they ask in the paper,” said Congress leader Asit Nath Tiwari said, adding that there was nothing wrong with asking such questions as it pertains to general knowledge.

In July this year, Opposition parties came together to form the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or the INDIA bloc, as it’s popularly called, to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The INDIA bloc hopes to halt the BJP juggernaut which cruised to victory in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls with absolute majority.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.