‘Game Has Just Begun, JDU Will End In 2024’: Tejashwi Yadav Spits Fire After Nitish U-Turn

Tejashwi Yadav, who until today, was the Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahagathbandhan government, asserted that the "game has only begun" and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) will be "finished" by the end of 2024.

Bihar Politics: RJD-scion Tejashwi Yadav Sunday lashed out at his former ally Nitish Kumar after the Janata Dal (United) chief severed ties with the Mahagathbandhan and joined the BJP-led NDA to form a new coalition government in Bihar.

Tejashwi, who until today, was the Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahagathbandhan government, asserted that the “game has only begun” and Kumar’s JD(U) will be “finished” by the end of 2024 and will cease to exist as a party.

‘Game has just begun’

“Khel abhi shuru hua hai, khel abhi baki hain (the game has only begun, it’s far from over)” Tejashwi said in an ominous tone as he launched a scathing attack against his former ally Kumar while hinting at more political developments in the state.

“The game is yet to begin,” Yadav added.

He also said that Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) will be “finished” by the end of this year.

“What I say, I do…I can give you in writing that the JDU party will be finished in 2024. The public is with us…” Yadav said, according to news agency ANI.

However, Tejashwi maintained that Nitish Kumar is and will be ‘respectable’.

“I want to thank the BJP that it got ready to induct his party (JDU) in their alliance,” the former Deputy CM said in a sarcastic tone.

Grand alliance did good work in Bihar

Tejashwi– the son of former Bihar CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav– also credited the grand alliance rule for the development of the state in the last 17 months.

“Why should we not take credit for the work we have done? … The CM who used to say that it is impossible to give jobs, we gave jobs and showed that it is possible. We brought new policies in tourism, IT, and sports. The work that was done in 17 months could not be done in 17 years (of BJP-JDU rule). We did historic work in the 17 months…” Yadav added.

Nitish’s volte-face

In a dramatic turn which changed the entire landscape of Bihar politics and shook the foundations of the opposition INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls, JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of the state for a record ninth time after he ditched the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Kumar was sworn in by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in the presence of senior leaders including BJP national president J P Nadda, hours after he resigned from the post, saying “things were not working well” for him in the Grand Alliance and the opposition bloc.

BJP leaders — Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha- were among those who took oath of office. The two are named as Deputy Chief Ministers.

(With inputs from agencies)

