Purnia: The nation on April 30 got its greenfield grain-based ethanol plant at Ganeshpur near Parora in Bihar's Purnia district. Inaugurating the ethanol plant, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said it was a great moment for Bihar as the state's first ethanol plant started operation from Saturday. The chief minister claimed that the state is witnessing rapid industrial growth for the last few years and asserted it will soon become one of the leading ethanol producers in the country.

"More ethanol plants will be set up in the state in the coming days. Bihar will soon become one of the leading ethanol producers in the country," Kumar said. He further added that the Bihar government has been trying to establish more industries, especially ethanol units, since 2008-09 but did not get support from the then UPA government at the Centre. "Now, we have got clearance to open more ethanol plants in the state," he said.

The plant has been built by Eastern India Biofuels Private Limited on around 15 acres of land at a cost of Rs 105 crore. State Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain was also present on the occasion.